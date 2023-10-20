After the success of their 2022 event, the Sheffield LUG is bringing Brickfest back to High Storrs School for 2023.

A fun, LEGO-themed day out is returning to Sheffield this weekend as the Brickfest comes to town.

The Sheffield LUG (LEGO user group) brings a unique selection of models from the group's best LEGO artists that "you won't see anywhere else".

The LUG said: "Sheffield Brickfest is a celebration of all things LEGO. This is a great day out for families, AFOLs, collectors, builders and every other kind of LEGO fan.

"There is lots to see and do at the event including competitions, awesome brick built displays of all shapes and sizes, activities, traders selling loose bricks, new LEGO sets, retired LEGO sets, minifigures & accessories plus our dedicated building areas."

The event is open to all ages, but the events sell out regularly, so the Sheffield LUG is recommending fans book their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

In 2023, the event will be raising money for the Bluebell Wood Hospice and Fairy Bricks charities. Tickets are available on eventbrite and start at £5.

The models at the 2022 Brickfest were amazing. (National World photo)

Fairy Bricks work hard to bring smiles to the faces of patients at Sheffield Children's Hospital through the medium of LEGO.

Early Doors tickets will also be available at the event, giving holders an extra "exclusive" hour of fun and a "free LEGO gift on entry".

Last year, The Star photographed some of the amazing builds from Sheffield LUG creators. There were trucks, Ferraris, Royal Parade scenes and model emergency incidents.