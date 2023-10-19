Aaron Fox paid tribute to Marco Vallerand for playing the near-perfect game and leading Sheffield Steelers to a gutsy overtime win at Glasgow Clan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winger scored twice in the 3-2 midweek victory at the Braehead Arena.

It was the club's top points scorers' all-round game that Fox acknowledged, though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"How good was Vally - I mean how good was he?" he asked, before answering his own question.

Marco Vallerand congratulated after scoring at Glasgow Clan

"He was exceptional.

"Not just his goals, he worked so hard all night."

Vallerand's 200-feet game saw him pop up everywhere, and his line with Robert Dowd and Mitchell Balmas was the model of consistency and an offensive threat all night.

Fox was also grateful to his penalty killers who did their job when Daniel Ciampini twice got in hot water, late in the game.

Daniel Ciampini at Glasgow Clan

Now the coach is hoping his side can claw out another win on Saturday, in the Challenge Cup at Nottingham Panthers, followed by Sunday's league hosting of Fife Flyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another "ugly road win," as he described it, would clearly suit him on Saturday.

Joint-bottom Clan had been badly in need of a first league win in four outings and showed that sense of desperation after just five minutes, when Reece Kelly scored a goal that survived a video review for a suspected kicking motion.

Sheffield hit back almost instantly, with Vallerand cashing in on a Robert Dowd-forced rebound for his 14th point in nine games.

The game was a good advert for the sport, with Gary Haden breaking clear but unable to beat Sheffield goalie Matt Greenfield and the visitors intent on shooting the puck at the excellent Antti Karjalainen's goal as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers' power play men have been high-achievers recently and while the first PP of the evening came and went for them, Vallerand claimed his second of the night, nine seconds after it had elapsed.

Momentum began to switch though when Glasgow scored an all-British, fourth-line equaliser, Alex Forbes finishing off a Robert Lachowicz move.And with 10 minutes remaining Ciampini's first penalty gave Clan their best opportunity to outgun Steelers.

Referee Toby Craig took something of an ear-bashing from Fox, although the away side killed the penalty.

Suddenly, though, Ciampini was trooping back to the box for interference. Thankfully for Fox's blood pressure, the penalty killers again did their job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In overtime, Mikko Juusola found an ocean of space open up for him and he calmly forehanded past Karjalainen to win the game.