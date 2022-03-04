The celebration – which started in earnest with supporting events earlier this week and runs until March 13 – aims to boost the city’s hospitality and brewing sectors with both online and in person events, from talks on brewing research, new beers, tastings and much more.

It is organised by Jules Gray, who runs the award-winning specialist beer shop Hop Hideout based in the Kommune food hall.

Jules Gray, director of Sheffield Beer Week. Picture Scott Merrylees

She said the event will be a “much-needed boost for the city, the hospitality and brewing sector” after a tumultuous period for pubs, bars, restaurants and brewers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added: “There’ll be a continued intertwining via a hybrid of online and in-person elements with a key online talk exploring beer and brewing research with leading international professionals.”

Festival-goers can enjoy Indie Beer Feast today and Saturday at Trafalgar Warehouse, just off Devonshire Green in the city centre. There will be brewery bars, fine cider, street food and natural wine.

A partnership with Harrogate Beer Week will also showcase North Yorkshire breweries in South Yorkshire with a friendly cross-county beer week focal point, highlighting the positive nature of beer tourism.

Sheffield Beer Week.

Other highlights include Sheffield breweries Heist Brew Co and Lost Industry brewing up beers for International Women's Collaboration Brew Day on International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8.

It will be held at Heist Brew Co in Neepsend. Free entry during the day but there is a ticketed tasting event in the evening from 6pm.

As Visit Sheffield's The Outdoor City hosts a month long celebration of the green spaces and adventure trails in the city through March, Sheffield Beer Week will also showcase beer and history walks via historian Dave Pickersgill, editor of CAMRA's 'Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs.

Join him for a walk and talk around Kelham Island and Neepsend on Friday, March 11, from 4pm. The meeting point is the Fat Cat pub and tickets cost £3.95.

Sheffield Beer Week is back.

Meanwhile, Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Hayes has also teamed up with city brewers to create a new beer called A Right To Roam.

Nick has been on a mission to highlight and campaign for the right to access more of the UK’s countryside for everyone.

The beer has been launched to help mark the 90th anniversary of the Mass Trespass of Kinder Scout in the Peak District.

This was an act of wilful trespass by ramblers at the highest point of the Peak District in April 1932 to highlight the fact that walkers in England and Wales were denied access to many areas of open country.

It paved the way for the Peak District to be designated as the first UK National Park in 1951 from which many other areas of natural beauty followed.

The beer is available now from Hop Hideout.

Nick is also hosting ‘A Right to Roam Walking Tour’ on Saturday, March 12, starting at Hop Hideout.

However, the event is already sold out due to huge public demand.