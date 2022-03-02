Sheffield's popular Lescar pub undergoes refurbishment, adds new bar and creates 8 new jobs

The Sharrow Vale Road venue officially reopened in late February following an extensive four-week revamp to give the pub a new look.

Changes include all new soft furnishings and an updated outdoor dining area, with additional seating and a new bar – bringing the total number of bars to three.

The Lescar has undergone a major refurbishment.

Another new element is the launch of a bottomless brunch menu every Saturday from 10am to 2pm, serving any breakfast dish with either bottomless prosecco, bloody mary or Camden Hells lager.

Terri Kerr, general manager at the Lescar, said: “It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the last few weeks.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see our guests’ reactions over the coming days.

"There have been some amazing changes and we’re confident they’ll go down well!”

The pub is renowned for its live entertainment, winning best venue for jazz in 2019 and hosting the iconic ‘Last Laugh Comedy Club’ for 25 years.

Guests can continue to tuck into pub favourites including crispy pork belly, classic fish and chips and prime steak burgers, as well as a delectable range of fresh fish dishes.

Along with the new food menu, guests will also be greeted with an extensive drinks menu, boasting a wide selection of craft beers, ciders and new to the menu – cocktails.