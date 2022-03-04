Sheffield Beer Week: Here are 5 events you should definitely go along to

The celebration – which started in earnest with supporting events earlier this week and runs until March 13 – aims to boost the city’s hospitality and brewing sectors with both online and in person events, from talks on brewing research, new beers, tastings and much more.

It is organised by Jules Gray, who runs the award-winning specialist beer shop Hop Hideout based in the Kommune food hall, and she said the event will be a “much-needed boost for the city, the hospitality and brewing sector” after a tumultuous period for pubs, bars, restaurants and brewers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheffield Beer Week is back.

We have picked out seven events that you should definitely check out if you fancy taking part in the celebration.

Indie Beer Feast

Festival-goers can enjoy Indie Beer Feast today, Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at Trafalgar Warehouse, just off Devonshire Green in the city centre.

With more of a focus on cider and low intervention wines in 2022, Naturally Wines will be hosting a pop-up wine bar plus there will be Ross and Hogan’s cider/perry bars.

Sheffield Beer Week.

In addition to a Hop Hideout beer shop and bar, there will be pop-up tastings hosted by beer writer Adrian Tierney-Jones.

For more information visit http://www.indiebeerfeast.co.uk/

International Women's Collaboration Brew Day

Sheffield breweries Heist Brew Co and Lost Industry will be brewing up beers for International Women's Collaboration Brew Day on International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8.

Jules Gray, director of Sheffield Beer Week. Picture Scott Merrylees

The event will be held at Heist Brew Co in Neepsend. Free entry during the day but there is a ticketed tasting event costing £12.50 in the evening from 6pm.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1383902625363798

Left Handed Giant Tap Takeover

Throughout beer week, Kelham Island Tavern will be showcasing Bristol breweries. Check the pub’s social media accounts for updates during the week.

Then on Tuesday they will have a dedicated tap takeover from Bristol’s Left Handed Giant brewery.

Cider release party at The Cider Hole in Kelham Island

Sheffield’s only cider-centric bar and urban micro-cidery is set to release its first three batches - produced with apples collected from 31 houses around the city!

The Cider Hole opened in Kelham Island last September and on March 5 and 6 will fulfill its promise of becoming Sheffield’s only urban micro-cidery by releasing three ciders produced on-site.

The new ciders are Cool Neighbours – a tart, funky, and dry cider named after all the cool people bar owner Mike Pomranz met collecting fruit – and Too Many Apples – a tangy, drinkable cider which earned its name after Mike found more fruit than he bargained for.

The third cider – Ask Albert – is a naturally-fermented mix of Sheffield garden apples and proper cider apple juice provided by Ross-on-Wye Cider in Herefordshire, resulting in a more traditional tasting English cider with a touch of tannin.

Mike himself will be on-site for both days of the release event, pouring cider and answering questions.

The Saturday, March 5, session will run from 1pm to 10pm, while the Sunday, March 6, session is from 1pm to 6pm. Both are free to attend.

Heritage trail around Kelham Island and Neepsend

As Visit Sheffield's The Outdoor City hosts a month long celebration of the green spaces and adventure trails in the city through March, Sheffield Beer Week will also showcase beer and history walks via historian Dave Pickersgill, editor of CAMRA's 'Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs.

Join him for a walk and talk around Kelham Island and Neepsend on Friday, March 11, from 4pm. The meeting point is the Fat Cat pub and tickets cost £3.95.