Sheffield bank to host Halloween themed craft activities for families

From October 25 to 31, Sheffield’s Metro Bank on Fargate will be offering a family-friendly craft activity in-store or as a takeaway craft bag.

Kids will not only be able to make their own spook-tacular Halloween masks, but also have the chance to meet and have a selfie with the Bank’s mascot, Metro Man, in his Halloween costume.

Kat Robinson of Metro Bank said: “Our craft events are always a treat and never tricky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metro Bank, Fargate, Sheffield city centre

“Open to everyone they are popular with kids and the adults in their lives as they provide a chance to have some real fun at no cost!

"This year’s activity is making a fun mask around which children can build their Halloween fancy dress costume.”