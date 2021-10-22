Sheffield bank to host Halloween themed craft activities for families
In the lead up to Halloween, a Sheffield bank is hosting a spook-tacular family-friendly event featuring craft activities – here’s how you can get involved.
From October 25 to 31, Sheffield’s Metro Bank on Fargate will be offering a family-friendly craft activity in-store or as a takeaway craft bag.
Kids will not only be able to make their own spook-tacular Halloween masks, but also have the chance to meet and have a selfie with the Bank’s mascot, Metro Man, in his Halloween costume.
Kat Robinson of Metro Bank said: “Our craft events are always a treat and never tricky.
“Open to everyone they are popular with kids and the adults in their lives as they provide a chance to have some real fun at no cost!
"This year’s activity is making a fun mask around which children can build their Halloween fancy dress costume.”
The store is open Monday to Saturday from 08:30 am until 6 pm, and 11 am until 5 pm on Sunday.