Sheffield residents left disappointed as Ponds Forge leisure pool closes 'for foreseeable future'

Sheffield City Trust, which runs the venue, announced the closure last night in a statement after recent checks revealed that the facility had deteriorated badly during lockdown when the building was closed.

Essential maintenance work will now take place, meaning the leisure pool will be closed to the public for the ‘foreseeable future.

The trust said that they are ‘very disappointed’ about not having the pool available to customers over the summer holidays but would need to ascertain that the area is safe for customers.

The leisure pool at Ponds Forge has been closed for the 'foreseeable future'

Sheffield City Trust said: “During recent checks, we noticed deterioration that occurred during the time the building has been closed and immediately ended access to the flumes for the public. Following a further review, we have now had to take the unfortunate decision to close the leisure pool.

“We will now assess the work required to make the leisure pool available to customers again and ask customers to remain patient during this time.

“All leisure swimming customers will be automatically refunded. Please allow ten days for your refund to be returned to your account.

“Swimming lessons will be moved to the competition pool where possible. Some lessons will be relocated to other venues and those lesson customers contacted.

“Hillsborough Leisure Centre leisure pool remains open to customers with all features available including waves, pirate ship and slides. Find out more and book online.”

The decision comes just as the summer holidays are starting with many parents looking to take their children to swimming centres across the city.

Parents and families across Sheffield have now reacted to the news of the closure.

Sarah Baird said: “This is the second time since it reopened that my booking has been cancelled. So disappointed. I've got to tell my kids again that we can't go!”

Stacey LB said: “How annoying yet again, tomorrow’s lesson is moved. My son hasn’t been to the same session in eight weeks due to this, he’s had three instructors in eight weeks.

"There is no consistency to work towards gaining any badges. Again at short notice, for three weeks in a row, changes are made.”