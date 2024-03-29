Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools across Sheffield have broken up for Easter - so what can you do with your children for the next two weeks?

We went out and asked people in Sheffield city centre to name the best places to take youngsters to during the school holidays.

They had a great variety of answers, and crucially, some of them were free.

Tom Sharpe, of Rotherham, said: "I think we find Millhouses Park is a great destination for kids. There's a lot for them to do down there. They like the skate park and the cafe is really good as well."

Millhouses Park boating lake

Jeanette Kirk, from Manor, said: "For free entertainment, the Peace Gardens, so they can play in the fountains. In the city centre that's a good place. Or the Botanical Gardens. Mainly the green spaces in Sheffield."

Jacqui Cottom, from Sheffield, said: "Definitely Graves Park." Her husband Rob said: "The animal park there it's well run, there are lots of different kinds of animals."

"They've got two playgrounds as well," added Jacqui, "and a makeshift cafe at the moment, but it's going to come back. And it's all free, and there's plenty of space to play."

David Robinson, of Jordanthorpe, said: "There's a few places. There's the cinema, that's usually what my family has done in the past, but also there's museums in Sheffield and there's also the Sheffield City Library which has activities during holiday times for children as well."

John Jex, of Norton, said: "There are some great museums in Sheffield, there are great parks in Sheffield.