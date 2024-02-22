Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The spending plans were approved by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee (February 19).

In Millhouses Park, £135,000 will fund work on a new Changing Spaces toilet for people with complex needs and disabilities near the boating lake cafe.

Work had been held up while agreement was sought with disability campaign Changing Spaces, which has donated £100,000 of the total, to extend the time taken to complete it until the end of June.

Millhouses Park boating lake in Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

The electric supply will also be upgraded. A report to the committee said it will “be beneficial for future developments to the infrastructure in the park”.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed said: “As a local councillor, Millhouses Park is really important to me and to see upgraded toilets and take the opportunity to look at the power supply issues at the cafe, because the cafe is really well used.

“I’ve been there for meetings with residents many a time.”

CCTV security cameras will be installed at a cost of £8,900 at Batemoor Road Open Space to help people feel safer while using the park. An uneven path through Concord Park will be relaid at a cost of £26,900.

An additional £12,900 has been agreed to cover the installation of football goals and rugby goal posts at Parson Cross Park. This will add to extensive improvements to sports facilities at the park, funded in part by the Cruyff Foundation.

At Frecheville Park, £32,900 has been agreed to deliver the second phase of improvement works. This will include a basketball court, a new scoot track (for young scooter riders) and seating area and removal of an internal boundary fence.

A report to the committee said: “The scoot track was identified as the most popular option for an activity area with younger children being identified as the group most in need of better play provision.”