South Yorkshire has a new destination for pumpkin picking this October - and more importantly adorable autumnal photo opportunities.

It may be August, but pumpkin season is only round the corner, and soon many families, friends and couples will be preparing to carve their own Halloween creations.

Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park, in Rotherham, has announced a new opportunity for an autumnal day out pumpkin picking. From Saturday, October 7, a new attraction will be open every weekend until the school holidays, when it will then be open for the entire week until Halloween.

Visitors will be able to explore the Pumpkin Patch – filled with many different varieties of pumpkins – and capture the special memory with a selection of photo props, too.

Gulliver's Valley, on Mansfield Road, in Rother Valley, is getting ready to host its first pumpkin patch attraction.

Pumpkins will be available to purchase, with prices starting from £1.

David Bold, director at Gulliver’s Valley said: “The Pumpkin Patch is going to be a fantastic addition to the Gulliver’s experience this October.

“Visitors can enjoy a walk around the area, pick pumpkins to take home from themed displays and make the most of lots of photo opportunities, with props including a vintage tractor and giant chair.

“There will also be straw stacks dotted around the site and food available via our mobile catering team.”

The Pumpkin Patch at Gulliver’s Valley will be situated away from the theme park itself, meaning visitors who just want to explore the Pumpkin Patch can buy a standalone ticket for £3.