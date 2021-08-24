Popular Sheffield dance festival to return for 21st anniversary with online workshops

The popular dance festival Chance to Dance took a break in 2020, and many keen dance fans missed the free event that usually fills the city centre with colour and creative talent every summer.

However, the festival is returning in 2021 to mark its 21st year, with some exciting changes to the standard format.

On September 4 and 5, you can join in with free dance workshops online from a range of teachers specialising in styles such as Contemporary, Colombian, and Kathak; the tradition of a mass dance can also be enjoyed on Saturday afternoon, with an easy and accessible Charleston session.

African Dance Groove perform at Chance to Dance in the Winter Garden on June 9, 2007. Credit: Picture Sheffield

Co-ordinator, Nisha Lall said: “Due to the time differences, all the international teachers are being very flexible because they want to be part of this unique festival. In previous years we've only hosted local dance groups so that the audience could join their classes following the festival, but the beauty of online events is that anyone can get involved. For a small city in England, we have a great range of cultures amongst the people who call Sheffield home, and we are part of a network of dancers all around the world. This year's event will be a tribute to the international nature of dance and will really bring us all together.”

Saturday evening will see a series of dance films screened for those who like to watch rather than take part, and Sunday evening features extra-special workshops in Hawaiian dance.

After the festival weekend, the website will host specially recorded tutorials and performances to watch.

Chance to Dance is a city centre dance festival that was established in 2000, and over the years, it has seen up to 50,000 people partake in different forms of dance – from Salsa to Bhangra and Ballroom to Modern Jive.

The festival is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.

To book contact Nisha directly via [email protected] or text 07719 149 352.