1. Stars down on the farm

Join a host of Channel 5 stars at Barnsley’s Cannon Hall Farm this weekend for the three-day 5 on the Farm Festival. The line-up includes Ben Fogle, presenter of New Lives in the Wild, dog trainer Graeme Hall of Dogs Behaving Very Badly, Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen, plus stars of Our Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton and Peter Wright, and Cannon Hall Farm’s very own famous farmers Dave and Rob Nicholson. There's also lots of fun events for children, based around the Milkshake! show, and appearances by their favourites. Website: www.5onthefarm.com

Photo: Channel 5