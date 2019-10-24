Popular Sheffield bonfire night and firework display cancelled due to sick horse

The Grenoside Scout and Guide Group say their bonfire and firework display, which attracts hundreds of people from across Sheffield each year, will not take place on Saturday, November 2 as planned.

The event has been running for 20 years and as well as being one of the best and most well organised in the area, is also the group’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

Fireworks in Sheffield - Picture: Chris Etchells

However, after attempting to work with the horse’s owner to find a solution after the animal developed laminitis, troop bosses have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the event.

Chris Levesley, part of the group’s fundraising committee said: “If you've been to one of our events then you'll be aware that there are horses in the fields around us.

“We'd arranged with the owner for them to be moved to the field furthest away, but one of the horses can barely move.

“We have to put the welfare of this horse first and therefore couldn't have the big firework display we all love, so we have been left with no choice but to cancel the event.”

Chris revealed the cancellation would unfortunately impact on their annual fundraising efforts even more than normal as the group were halfway through a project to build an extension at their Saltbox Lane headquarters.

So far, £60,000 has been raised to fund the project but another £20,000 is needed to complete the remaining building work.

Chris added: “We're extremely disappointed as it's one of the highlights of the year, but we will be back next year with a bigger and better bonfire and fireworks night.

“We also have lots of other events coming up such as Burns Nights and ‘Millionaires Night’, in conjunction with Wortley Rotary Club, so watch this space.”

The group’s next fundraising event will be the Christmas Fair at Grenoside Scout hut on Saturday, November 30 at 10.30am.

To find out more about this or any of their upcoming events follow Grenoside Scout and Guide Group Events and Info on Facebook or Twitter.