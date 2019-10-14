Your complete guide to bonfire night and fireworks displays in Sheffield 2019

If you are organising an event and we've missed you out, please let us know by emailing darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk

AFTER DARK

The annual After Dark fireworks spectacular will take place at the Don Valley Bowl on November 5.

Fireworks in Sheffield - Picture: Chris Etchells

The event takes place from 5:30pm until10pm and is likely to attract a whopping 20,000 spectators.

The event, hosted by Hallam FM will feature a giant bonfire, a funfair, food stalls, face painting and fire spinners and a huge firework display set to music.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm with fireworks at 9pm.

Advance ticket prices (before midnight on November 4) Adults (12yrs+) £12, Children (Under 12) £6, Under 3’s are free and do not require a ticket.

Tickets will also be available to buy on the night from ticket booths at the event – cash only.

Event day ticket price (after midnight on November 4).

Adults (12yrs+) £14, Children (Under 12) £7, Under 3’s are free and do not require a ticket.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Car parking is at Sheffield Arena. Don Valley Grass Bowl can also be accessed via Supertram. The Arena/Don Valley Stadium stop is located nearby.

CHATSWORTH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

The stately home will host its annual event on November 2-3.

This year’s event is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with ‘an extraordinary voyage into space,’ including two spectacular firework displays, including an early display for little ones.

The blazing bonfire – lit at the earlier time of 6:30pm - will set the mood for an exhilarating evening of entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Wrap up warm and enjoy a range of family fun entertainment plus a selection of delicious food from hog roasts and jacket potatoes to churros and sweet treats. Treat yourself with a glass of mulled wine or cider - the ultimate winter warmers.

Event details

£16 adult, £11 child (age 4–16 inclusive).

Gates open: 6pmLighting of the bonfire: 6.30pmChildren's firework display: 7.30pmGrand finale firework display: 8.15pmEntertainment finishes: 9.30pm

MEADOWHEAD GIGANTIC BONFIRE

Meadowhead Gigantic Bonfire 2019 will be held at Sheffield Transport Sports Club, Meadowhead on November 1 from 6pm.

The event is FREE.

Attractions will include a gigantic bonfire and huge fireworks display, funfair, bars, and live music.

OUGHTIBRIDGE MUSIC AND FIREWORK SHOW

Oughtibridge War Memorial Sport Club will host this popular event from 6pm on November 1.

Admission is £6 adult, £4 children and £20 for a family ticket.

There will be live music, fireworks, bar and funfair as well as food.

The event will take place at The Pavilion, Waterside Gardens, Oughtibridge.

MANOR FIELDS PARK COMMUNITY BONFIRE

The annual Community Bonfire and Firework Display will take place at Manor Fields Park, City Road on November 5.

Free entry is via the gates at 4:30pm and the bonfire will be lit from 5pm. Fireworks display will be at 7pm.

There will be food but parking is limited and customers are advised to use the Spring Lane tram stop.

20th SHEFFIELD SCOUT GROUP BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

The Sheffield Scout Group's Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular 2019 will take place at Common Lane on November 2 from 7pm.

Tickets are on sale at http://ctzn.tk/20thbonfire

Hot food and refreshments will be available to purchase. New for this year is a hog roast.

Gates open: 7.00pm

Fire Lit: 7.15pm

BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS EVENING AT THE OLD RECTORY

A bonfire and fireworks evening will be held at The Old Rectory, 402b Handsworth Road, Handsworth on November 2 from 5pm.

Tickets are £4.50. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks shortly after.

THE GREAT FIRE OF DRONFIELD

Dronfield Woodhouse bonfire and fireworks 2019 will be held at Dronfield Woodhouse Sports and Social Club, Carr Lane on November 2.

Bonfire will be lit at 6pm. Firework Displays are 7pm and 8pm

Adults £7, children £3 and tickets can be bought in advance from McColls Barnes Avenue Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield Pet Care, Pentland Road Dronfield Woodhouse, McColls Greendale shops Dronfield, McColls Civic Centre Dronfield, McColls Garage Coal Aston, Key DIY shop Greenhill Shops Greenhill, Kude Hair Highfields Road Dronfield, The E clinic 5 Chesterfield Rd Dronfield, Coffee Central High Street Dronfield.

GRENOSIDE BONFIRE

Grenoside Scout and Guide Group Bonfire and Firework Display 2019 will take place at Salt Box Lane, Grenoside from 6pm on November 2.

There will be a bar, hot drinks, burgers, hot dogs and more.

NIAGARA FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

The Niagara Fireworks Spectacular will take place at the Niagara Club, Niagara Road from 5pm on November 3.

Tickets are £5 per person in advance and £7 after November 1 and on the gate. Fireworks from 7pm.

OWLERTON STADIUM FIREWORKS

Owlerton Stadium Firework Spectacular will take place at Owlerton Stadium, Penistone Road on November 3 from 3:30pm.

As well as greyhound racing, there will also be a fireworks display.

Gates will open at 3:30pm The first race will be at 4:40pm The last race will be at 7:30pm

Display will be from 7:50pm.

Pay on the gate – Kids £2 / Adults £5 or pre book Children £1, Adults £4.

MALTBY FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Maltby Fireworks Display will take place at Maltby Manor Fields, High Street, Maltby on November 5 from 5pm.

Fireworks display at 6:30pm and disco starting at 5pm, children's fairground rides, refreshments and more.

There will be limited parking at this event.

CANNON HALL FARM

The annual bonfire returns to Cannon Hall Farm on November 3 with a fun-packed family day out.

The all day event includes farm admission, indoor and outdoor play, tractor and trailer rides.

There will be a DJ with kids entertainment provided by the specialists CopyCat Party Company and the day will be rounded off with the bonfire which will be lit at 5pm and the firework display at 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £11.95 per person (plus booking fee), and under twos are free. Tickets are limited so book in advance.

HESLEY WOOD BONFIRE

Hesley Wood Bonfire and Fireworks Display will take place at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, White Lane from 5.30pm on November 2.

Tickets can be purchased online through the event website. Upon buying tickets online, tickets are emailed to you within a .pdf attachment.

Under 18’s will require adult supervision. Ages 15 or older will require an adult ticket, ages 14 or younger will require a child ticket. Ages 12 months and under will not require a ticket.

The event is delivered by 105th Sheffield (High Green) Scout Group in conjunction with Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre.

Key Times

5:30pm – Gates open5:45pm – Bonfire Lit7:30pm – Fireworks Display9:00pm – Event Closes

CLIFTON PARK BONFIRE

Clifton Park Annual Bonfire will take place at Clifton Park, Clifton Lane from 4pm on November 2.

The event is FREE but charges will apply for fair rides and food stands.

Fair opens at 4.30pm. Fire lit at 6:30pm Children's fireworks 6:45pm Main fireworks 7:45pm.

Parking charges apply at all times in the Park Car parks additional parking is available in the town centre and local car parks.

PENISTONE COMMUNITY BONFIRE

Penistone Community Bonfire will take place at Penistone Showground, Penistone on November 2 from 4:30pm.

Entry is £5 on the gate.

Gates open 6.45pm, bonfire lighting 7.15pm, firework display 7.30pm.

Hot food and drinks available.

SHEFFIELD BOTANICAL GARDENS ILLUMINATE THE GARDENS

Illuminate the Gardens 2019 takes place at Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road from November 1-3 at 5pm.

A magical night out for the whole family, at Illuminate the Gardens you can enjoy some delicious street food or grab a drink from the licensed bar, get involved in some free kids activities, enjoy the vintage fairground rides, watch mesmerising fire performance and hear some great acoustic music.

There will be a '˜low bangs' fireworks display in the early evening, or the exhilarating main display later.

Tickets are on sale from the venue.

WISEWOOD INN

The Wisewood Inn, 539 Loxley Road, Loxley, will host its annual bonfire night on November 2.

There will beer, BBQ and fireworks. The event takes place from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.

WALKLEY COTTAGE INN

The Walkley Cottage in Bole Hill Rd will be hosting a night of fireworks and food from 6pm on November 5.

PHILADELPHIA STUDENTS BONFIRE

Philadelphia Students will be hosting fireworks, sparklers and fire pits at a bonfire party at 25 Lawson Road from 7pm to 10pm on November 3. Everyone is welcome!

STAGS HEAD, PSALTER LANE

On November 5 from 4pm, The Stags Head will be staging an amazing night of food, beer and fireworks. Fireworks- 6:30pm (kids) and 8pm Live music from Bear Chest. There will be an outside bar and street food pizzas.

WORRALL COMMUNITY ASSOCATION

Worrall Community Association will host a Bonfire Night event from November 2 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Memorial Hall, 49 Towngate RoadSheffield.