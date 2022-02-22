Popular artisan market returning to Sheffield's Fox Valley shopping centre this weekend

This will be the first in a series of similar events with the first one taking place on Sunday, February 27, from 10am to 4pm.

The trader lineup includes Hawkins Distillery, 4 Eyes Patisserie, Gilly’s Dog Accessories, Willow Home Interiors and All About Sweets.

A popular artisan market is returning to Fox Valley shopping centre in Sheffield this weekend.

Nicola Smith, owner and founder at organisers You Said Yes Events, said: “Quality, independent businesses are at the heart of everything we do and our aim is to make sure the very best of our region's artisan traders are accessible for everyone, hosting our markets at beautiful venues such as Fox Valley.

“The artisan markets will be a fantastic way for local people to support their local independent traders following a year of really tough restrictions.”

The market will be the final one held in the Indoor Market Emporium before traders move back outside to the main walkway.

Claire Reynolds, centre manager at Fox Valley, said: “We are excited to be collaborating again with You Said Yes events on this series of artisan markets hosted here at Fox Valley. They really bring such a fantastic line up of independent traders to the centre.”

The artisan markets will take place throughout the year on the final Sunday of each month, with special wedding events planned across Sunday, May 15, and Sunday, July 10.

Claire added: “Fox Valley is licensed to host wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships at two beautifully romantic locations on site.