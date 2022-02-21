It might not be pancake day just yet, but you can still indulge in the sweet and savoury treats at several venues across Sheffield.
We’ve put together a list of the nine best places to buy pancakes and crepes in Sheffield.
This list is based on favourable customer reviews from Trip Advisor for establishments serving pancakes.
Undefined: readMore
1. The Cabin
The Cabin Pancake and Waffle House on Fitzwilliam Gate, near The Moor in the city centre, has been serving up delicious pancakes to people in Sheffield for years and is continuing to do so.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Rossi's
Rossi's Italian Restaurant on Sharrow Lane serves a selection of sweet and savoury pancakes and is rated highly on Tripadvisor. One review said: "Pancakes served with sliced fresh strawberries and a rich chocolate sauce was wonderful."
Photo: Google
3. La Scala
La Scala, situated in the suburb of Millhouses, has a number of savoury pancake dishes on its menu. All savoury pancakes are topped with tomato, bechamel and mozzarella, and are baked in the oven. They also serve crepes if you fancy something light for dessert.
Photo: Google
4. S17 Coffee shop and bistro
Visit S17 Coffee shop and bistro in Bradway and treat yourself to a stack of Buttermilk Pancakes for £7.50.
Photo: Google