It has been over a decade since Peter Kay last toured the UK.

The comedian made headlines in 2017, when he cancelled his 14-month stand-up tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’.

He has stayed out of the spotlight ever since.

Rumours of Kay’s return to the stage have begun to circulate, with some suggesting Kay has ‘lined up huge venues across the country’ and is preparing to announce a 2023 tour.

Who is Peter Kay?

Peter Kay is a stand-up comedian from Bolton who is most known for his TV show Phoenix Nights.

His parody film Britain’s Got the Pop Factor, saw him reach number two in the UK singles chart in 2008.

His most recent show, Car Share aired on the BBC and ran for two seasons.

The 48-year-old stepped back from public life after cancelling his stand-up tour in 2017.

However, he has started performing again recently, hosting the charity Dance for Life dance-a-thons, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Why did he cancel his stand-up tour in 2017?

Kay’s 2023 comeback tour will be the first shows he will have performed since 2011.

The comedian was due to undertake a 14-month long stand-up tour, but cancelled it due to unforeseen family circumstances.

In a statement on Twitter at the time Kay said: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

"I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I’m very sorry.”

The tour was due to play at 100 venues and was fully sold out when the announcement was made.

He increased the number of Sheffield dates from seven to nine, due to phenomenal demand, and was also due to play multiple dates in other Northern cities, including Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham.

Kay’s Sheffield dates had been due to take place between May and June 2019.

After cancelling his tour, Kay stepped back from public life and it is rumoured that he and his family moved to Tipperary in Ireland.

Where could Peter Kay tour in 2023?

According to the Sun, a source told them Kay has: “lined up huge venues across the country including in Manchester, London and Birmingham and is hoping to announce it in September."

They added: "Peter has not performed a live stand-up set on a big stage in well over a decade now but he could not be more ready to get back out there."

However, Kay has not yet made any announcements.

Speaking to Dublin’s FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock show, Jason Manford said: “He’s great, Pete. We’ve known each other a long time, it must be 25 years. It’s been a hell of a ride.