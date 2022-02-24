New German kebab restaurant to open in Sheffield in March

A new upmarket kebab restaurant is set to open in Sheffield city centre next month.

The German Doner Kebab will open in Telegraph House on High Street.

New signage has put up outside the building and notices state it is due to open in March.

The German Doner Kebab place in the city centre.

This comes after the restaurant chain opened another place at Meadowhall in January.

The company specialises in upmarket kebabs and has been winning rave reviews in new restaurants across the North.

