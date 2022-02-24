The German Doner Kebab will open in Telegraph House on High Street.

New signage has put up outside the building and notices state it is due to open in March.

The German Doner Kebab place in the city centre.

This comes after the restaurant chain opened another place at Meadowhall in January.