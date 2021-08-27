New trustees join board at Sheffield Theatres

The trustees are:- esteemed academic Anni Domingo, educational IT director James Garnett, executive director at Theatre Royal Stratford East Eleanor Lang, chief executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Kirsten Major, retired solicitor and former group chief executive of Irwin Mitchell Solicitors John Pickering and director of human resources and organisational development at Sheffield Hallam University Umar Zamman.

Also returning to the board is long-term supporter of Sheffield Theatres Neil MacDonald OBE.

The new members join the current members including Lord Kerslake (chair), Stephen Betts, Ruth Bourne and Surriya Falconer (vice chair), coun Anne Murphy, Rosie Neave, coun Sioned-Mair Richards and Arnie Singh.

Alongside this board, Sheffield Theatres welcomes to the Sheffield Theatres Crucible Trust Board:- independent theatre producer and consultant Kate Pakenham and executive director at The Old Vic Kate Varah, who both join independent theatre producers Matthew Byam Shaw and Robert Noble.

Richard Huntrods, director of audiences, research and insights at AKA Promotions and Neil Adleman, of Harbottle & Lewis, are also board members.