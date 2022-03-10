The German Doner Kebab will open in Telegraph House on High Street.

New signage has put up outside the building and notices state it is due to open in March.

An upmarket kebab restaurant is set to open in Sheffield city centre later this month – creating 40 new jobs.

This comes after the restaurant chain opened another place at Meadowhall in January.

The company specialises in upmarket kebabs and has been winning rave reviews in new restaurants across the North.

It will create 40 new jobs and is part of the company’s plans to open 78 new

restaurants in the UK during 2022.

The German Doner Kebab place in the city centre.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to be opening another German Doner Kebab restaurant in Sheffield.

“Since we opened our first location in the city our kebabs have proven to be a massive hit with the people of Sheffield.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing our fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”