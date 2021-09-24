Meadowhall’s student night to return with exclusive discounts and freebies

The annual student shopping event will make a return on Monday, September 27, and will include a virtual roller coaster and GT race cars, as well as a glitter station and a treat stand stacked with sweets, popcorn and candy floss.

More than 80 brands will also be launching their week-long exclusive promotions on the evening, including H&M, Office, Forever New, Air Haus, Zizzi and Barburrito.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The student event has always been one of the most popular dates in our calendar and we’re so pleased to be able to put on an evening of fun for our student community once again. For some it will be their first opportunity to see what Meadowhall has to offer, and with so many fantastic promotions from our retailers, it’s the perfect chance to enjoy the different brands and experiences we have here at the centre.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual student shopping event will make a return on Monday, September 27.

Offers already lined up include 15% off at The North Face and 20% off at Game, Foot Locker, Michael Kors, Krispy Kreme, and New Look – with many more to be announced soon.

Students are reminded to bring a form of student ID or confirmation of attendance at their place of study.

Non-students are welcome to visit as the centre will be open as normal, but you must be a student and registered for the event to take part in the activities, offers, and freebies.

The student night will run from 6 pm until 9 pm.