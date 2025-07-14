Meadowhall Summer Beach Club: Sun, sea and water slides return to Sheffield shopping centre this weekend

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:55 BST
Sun, ‘sea’ and water slides return to Sheffield this Friday with the launch of Meadowhall’s third annual Summer Beach Club.

The Sheffield shopping centre’s Orange Car Park will be taken over by fairground rides, game stalls and three inflatable pools starting on July 18 in time for schools breaking up for the holidays.

Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club, with a beach, pools and rides, will be open throughout the school holidays, from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, August 31.placeholder image
Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club, with a beach, pools and rides, will be open throughout the school holidays, from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, August 31. | National World

It includes the AquaSplash waterpark with three inflatable children’s pools and water slides, where you can relax or play in the sand at the Beach Retreat with refreshments ranging from ice creams and slushies to beer, wine and mocktails.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, this year’s theme park will include waltzers, dodgems, a rollercoaster, ‘water walking’ with zorbing, and bungee trampolines.

There will also be live music and other entertainment to keep visitors of all ages entertained.

Tickets will cost £2 Monday - Friday and £2.50 on weekends, with free entry after 6pm.

Admission to the AquaSplash zone is priced at £4 for a 50-minute session.

Rides require tokens that begin at £26.75 for 25 on the Summer Beach Club website.

Related topics:SheffieldWater slidesTheme parkMusicTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice