Meadowhall Summer Beach Club: Sun, sea and water slides return to Sheffield shopping centre this weekend
The Sheffield shopping centre’s Orange Car Park will be taken over by fairground rides, game stalls and three inflatable pools starting on July 18 in time for schools breaking up for the holidays.
It includes the AquaSplash waterpark with three inflatable children’s pools and water slides, where you can relax or play in the sand at the Beach Retreat with refreshments ranging from ice creams and slushies to beer, wine and mocktails.
Meanwhile, this year’s theme park will include waltzers, dodgems, a rollercoaster, ‘water walking’ with zorbing, and bungee trampolines.
There will also be live music and other entertainment to keep visitors of all ages entertained.
Tickets will cost £2 Monday - Friday and £2.50 on weekends, with free entry after 6pm.
Admission to the AquaSplash zone is priced at £4 for a 50-minute session.
Rides require tokens that begin at £26.75 for 25 on the Summer Beach Club website.
