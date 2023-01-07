Sheffield’s only indoor playground, Jump Inc Sheffield in the Meadowhall retail area, has welcomed a brand new Tag Active Arena for visitors to have fun with.

Tag Active is a team game designed to test strategy, speed, agility, awareness and bravery while promoting fitness, fun and competition. Visitors will have 10 minutes in the arena to find and tag as many flashing beacons as possible, whilst tackling obstacles, crawling through tunnels, climbing ladders and scrambling through inflatable balls.

Emma Towse-Bertram, head of marketing at Jump Inc Sheffield, said: “We’re really excited to open the first of three new spaces at Jump Inc Sheffield to give our visitors even more options for fitness and fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to try their hand at Tag Active – we’ve launched a brand new two-hour ticket which includes unlimited tag active credits, giving visitors access to the Tag Active Arena, as well as all of the other features within the Jump Inc urban playground.”

The venue is looking at further expansion to start 2023 and will be opening a new “sport cage” and Laser Tag Arena in time for the February half-term. The £500,000 expansion will create 10 new jobs and has been completed by local contractors.

The Tag Active Arena at Jump Inc Sheffield in Meadowhall has opened for the new year.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to see Jump Inc Sheffield expand its offering for families and young adults alike, adding to the great range of leisure options we have at Meadowhall. If you’re yet to give Jump Inc a go, now’s the perfect time to see what it’s all about!”