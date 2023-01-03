HMV has closed its Meadowhall store after 33 years, as it prepares to move to a new site within the Sheffield shopping centre.

The music, video and games retailer announced last Wednesday, December 28, that its existing store at Meadowhall was now shut ahead of its relocation to a new unit on The Arcade, where it is expected to open in mid-March.

The move comes three years since HMV announced in early 2020 that the Meadowhall store was one of 27 across the UK which would close after the business was bought by Sunrise Records – only for that decision to be reversed days later as the store was given a reprieve and kept open.

HMV shared a video showing inside the store, along with the message: “A whole lot of history. See you all in March ‘23.” The video, which ended with the shutters coming down for a final time, referred to some ‘very happy times’ and some ‘not so great’, adding ‘2013/19 anyone?!’.