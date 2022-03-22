Johnny Marr Sheffield: Former Smiths guitarist announces show ahead of Blondie and The Killers tours

The former Smiths guitarist will pay at The Foundry on Tuesday, April 19.

The Steel City gig was one of several new shows announced which also includes gigs at Gloucester's Guildhall, Bournemouth's Old Fire Station and Newcastle's Northumbria University Students Union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Marr performs for fans during Splendour in the Grass on July 24, 2015 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images)

Marr will then join Blondie’s Against the Odds Tour as a special guest this spring and summer.

He is also due to hit the road with The Killers in the United States starting in August.

Marr released his latest album 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' in February.

This was his fifth studio album and it reached number four on the UK Album chart.

Tickets for the Sheffield show are on sale on Friday, March 25, at 10am.