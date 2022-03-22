Luke’s Place on Infirmary Road, near Kelham Island, closed recently with the owner Luke Reynolds citing ‘personal obstacles and problems’ in a heartfelt message issued on social media.

The restaurant was a hit with diners in the short time it was open with many praising the tasting menu crafted by Luke, a former sous chef for Michelin-starred TV cook Tom Kerridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke's Place has shut down.

He has now spoken out to reassure customers that they will be refunded for bookings made prior to the closure.

This comes after a number of people said they were now owed refunds in reviews posted on Tripadvisor and Google.

Luke said: “I understand that some people might be frustrated, I have had to make a tough decision and close a business due to personal reasons but I am working as hard as I can to resolve the issues.

“I am only a one person business and through the difficult situation I’m currently in I am working as hard and fast as I can to get everyone refunded.

“Yesterday alone I refunded 104 bookings. Within the next few weeks every person who has been affected and puts in for a refund via PayPal will be sorted.”

He added: “I have posted on social media informing people how to claim the refund via PayPal and if anyone needs any help in doing this just message me and I will get back to them as fast as I can.

“I appreciate all the support I have had and the tons of messages I have received wishing me the best.

“Sheffield is a great community and supports its small businesses and this shows during these difficult times for me.”

Luke announced the closure of the restaurant in a lengthy post on Instagram on March 6.

He put the closure down to ‘personal obstacles and problems outside of work’.

While he did not want to elaborate on the issues, he said that he was ‘truly devastated’ and this ‘isn’t an end, it’s just on pause for the time being.’

He asked customers to give him some time to process refunds and added: “I promise you, you will all get refunded.”

"Thank you to everyone of you who believed in me, gave me that push, the motivation, the love and support, that’s why I chose Sheffield and that’s what makes you guys great. Take care and thank you.”

A number of people had helped to get the restaurant off the ground by supporting an online fundraising campaign.

The Crowdfunder for equipment, crockery and ‘all the little bits needed to finish off the restaurant’ raised more than £1000 thanks to a number of different contributors.