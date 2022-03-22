James Arthur in Sheffield: Ticket details, setlist, stage times and parking for the eagerly-anticipated gig

So we have put together this handy guide that should give you everything you need to know about the gig. enjoy!

Who is James Arthur?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: James Arthur performs during HITS Radio's HITS Live 2021 at Resorts World Arena on November 20, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for BAUER)

The singer-songwriter rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.

His debut single, a cover of Shontelle's ‘Impossible’, debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart.

Since then, it has gone on to sell over 2.5 million copies worldwide, making it the most successful winner's single in the show's history.

He has gone on to release four albums, the latest of which ‘It’ll All Make Sense in the End’, was out last year.

Who will the support act be for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?

Sonia Stein will be supporting James.

She is influenced by classic songwriters such as Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell.

Accompanied by nothing but a piano, Sonia has been crafting melodic pop hooks since she was 15 years old, a sound she has recently brought to fruition working with producer Liam Howe (Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, FKA Twigs) in London.

When is James Arthur performing in Sheffield and what time is he due on stage?

James will perform at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, March 25. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show is due to start at 7.30pm.

Where can I park for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?

There are a number of car parks close to the City Hall including:-

Carver Lane Car Park (S1 4FT),Rockingham Street Car Park (S1 4EB) and Q-Park Rockingham Street (S1 4NL).

Are tickets still available for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?

Tickets are showing as sold out on the Ticketmaster website.

What will the setlist be for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?

Judging by gigs on his latest tour, this is the expected order of songs.

Main set:

4000 Miles

Medicine

Sermon

Falling Like the Stars

Can I Be Him

Rewrite the Stars (Pasek and Paul cover)

Safe Inside/Empty Space/Emily

Naked

Last of the Whiskey

September

Always

Sun Comes Up (Rudimental cover)

Impossible (Shontelle cover)

Encore:

Train Wreck

Lasting Lover