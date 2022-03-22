James Arthur in Sheffield: Ticket details, setlist, stage times and parking for the eagerly-anticipated gig
Former X Factor star James Arthur is performing in Sheffield this weekend.
So we have put together this handy guide that should give you everything you need to know about the gig. enjoy!
Who is James Arthur?
The singer-songwriter rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012.
His debut single, a cover of Shontelle's ‘Impossible’, debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart.
Since then, it has gone on to sell over 2.5 million copies worldwide, making it the most successful winner's single in the show's history.
He has gone on to release four albums, the latest of which ‘It’ll All Make Sense in the End’, was out last year.
Who will the support act be for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?
Sonia Stein will be supporting James.
She is influenced by classic songwriters such as Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell.
Accompanied by nothing but a piano, Sonia has been crafting melodic pop hooks since she was 15 years old, a sound she has recently brought to fruition working with producer Liam Howe (Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, FKA Twigs) in London.
When is James Arthur performing in Sheffield and what time is he due on stage?
James will perform at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, March 25. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show is due to start at 7.30pm.
Where can I park for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?
There are a number of car parks close to the City Hall including:-
Carver Lane Car Park (S1 4FT),Rockingham Street Car Park (S1 4EB) and Q-Park Rockingham Street (S1 4NL).
Are tickets still available for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?
Tickets are showing as sold out on the Ticketmaster website.
What will the setlist be for the James Arthur gig in Sheffield?
Judging by gigs on his latest tour, this is the expected order of songs.
Main set:
4000 Miles
Medicine
Sermon
Falling Like the Stars
Can I Be Him
Rewrite the Stars (Pasek and Paul cover)
Safe Inside/Empty Space/Emily
Naked
Last of the Whiskey
September
Always
Sun Comes Up (Rudimental cover)
Impossible (Shontelle cover)
Encore:
Train Wreck
Lasting Lover
Say You Won't Let Go