Huge exhibition of model trams and trolleybuses coming to museum near Sheffield

A model tram, trolleybus and railway exhibition will be held at the National Tramway Museum at Crich Tramway Village on August 21 and 22.

The event is back by popular demand and will feature a Reading Corporation Tramways layout portraying a short section of the Reading Corporation tram system as it would have been soon after the system opened in 1903.

There will also be a model of the Number 5 Passing Place - Grimsby and Immingham Electric Railway, which has examples of the two types of tramcar around at the time, and a model of Zell – a European HO scale tramway layout that shows the centre of a town in Germany.

The exhibition will feature model displays of tram systems.

Event organiser, John Huddlestone, said: “We’ve been inundated with requests from exhibitors to once again be part of the annual Models Weekend at Crich Tramway Village, and I’m sure our visitors will enjoy the model displays as well as being able to ride on the operational vintage trams.”

Overall, a total of six layouts will be present at the exhibition, taking place at the museum in Derbyshire.

The National Tramway Museum contains over 60 trams built between 1873 and 1982 and is set within a recreated period village containing a working pub, cafe, old-style sweetshop and tram depots with visitors able to ride on a selection of vintage trams.

The event will take place between 10 am and 5 pm, and the normal museum entry charges apply.