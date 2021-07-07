Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

Take a look at the picture captions for details and don’t forget to check if you need to book in advance. All these venues have Covid safety firmly in mind.
1. 'Double' album launch
Americana-influenced musician Julian Jones will perform his new album Looking From Where I Stand in two shows at 6pm and 8.30pm in The Greystones, Sheffield on Friday, July 9. Julian said: "Everybody has been deprived of live music for so long, I didn’t want to cap ticket numbers and leave so many of my supporters unable to attend." Tickets: www.wegottickets.com/event/516563
Photo: PR
2. Digital kids' fun
Children's interactive digital art exhibition Playground ends this weekend, July 10-11, at Site Gallery on Brown Street. The aim is for children to imagine, create art and have fun. Booking for free places is essential at www.sitegallery.org
Photo: CMC
3. Walk in the park
Haddon Hall in Bakewell reopened its medieval deer park on July 8 and is offering daily guided walks exploring its history and ecology. Book at www.haddonhall.co.uk/medieval-park
Photo: Haddon Hall
4. Crucible comedy
Lucie Shorthouse stars in Talent, Victoria Wood's stage comedy debut, at the Crucible Theatre. The show was written for the theatre in 1978 and is based at a talent contest. Lucie plays young hopeful Julie and the play, which has music in it, looks at friendship, ambition and the lower rungs of the showbiz ladder. On until July 24, book at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Photo: Sheffield Theatres