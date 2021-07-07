Sheffield will once again celebrate all things outdoors, showcasing elite bouldering stars on Devonshire Green, plus Covid-safe activities around the Peace Gardens, Millennium Square, Fargate and Barker’s Pool on Saturday and Sunday (July 10 and 11). Adventure films from ShAFF (Sheffield Adventure Film Festival) are showing at the Showroom Cinema, with some screenings at the Peace Gardens. Details: www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk

Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

Sheffield is gradually opening up again and we have nine great ideas here for what’s going on in and around the city, including three festivals.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:36 am

Take a look at the picture captions for details and don’t forget to check if you need to book in advance. All these venues have Covid safety firmly in mind.

1. 'Double' album launch

Americana-influenced musician Julian Jones will perform his new album Looking From Where I Stand in two shows at 6pm and 8.30pm in The Greystones, Sheffield on Friday, July 9. Julian said: "Everybody has been deprived of live music for so long, I didn’t want to cap ticket numbers and leave so many of my supporters unable to attend." Tickets: www.wegottickets.com/event/516563

2. Digital kids' fun

Children's interactive digital art exhibition Playground ends this weekend, July 10-11, at Site Gallery on Brown Street. The aim is for children to imagine, create art and have fun. Booking for free places is essential at www.sitegallery.org

3. Walk in the park

Haddon Hall in Bakewell reopened its medieval deer park on July 8 and is offering daily guided walks exploring its history and ecology. Book at www.haddonhall.co.uk/medieval-park

4. Crucible comedy

Lucie Shorthouse stars in Talent, Victoria Wood's stage comedy debut, at the Crucible Theatre. The show was written for the theatre in 1978 and is based at a talent contest. Lucie plays young hopeful Julie and the play, which has music in it, looks at friendship, ambition and the lower rungs of the showbiz ladder. On until July 24, book at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

