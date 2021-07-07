Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

1. 'Double' album launch

Americana-influenced musician Julian Jones will perform his new album Looking From Where I Stand in two shows at 6pm and 8.30pm in The Greystones, Sheffield on Friday, July 9. Julian said: "Everybody has been deprived of live music for so long, I didn’t want to cap ticket numbers and leave so many of my supporters unable to attend." Tickets: www.wegottickets.com/event/516563

Photo: PR