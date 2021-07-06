Danish fans gathered for a concert in Orchard Square, Sheffield

Pictures to take you back to when Euro 96 football championships came to Sheffield

Fans at an international football tournament enjoying a civilised pre-match drink and a sea of red and white at Hillsborough – hosting Denmark supporters in Sheffield for Euro 96 was full of pleasant surprises.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:55 pm

The Denmark fans charmed Sheffielders wherever they went 25 years ago this month and intrigued us with their strange fascination for the Orchard Square clock.

Portugal, Turkey and Croatia supporters also visited the city for their teams’ matches.

The city threw itself into the event, making the visitors feel welcome and hosting cultural events. It was one great party and the city seemed really empty when the visiting fans headed home again.

Here are just a few pictures of Sheffield’s Euro 96 experience. What do you remember? Tell us and share your pictures on our Facebook page, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

1. Make some noise

A band play their way along Devonshire Street as the climax to Sheffield's Euro 96 cultural festival ends on Devonshire Green

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

2. Eagles banner flying

Sheffield Hillsborough Eagles taking part in a Euro 96 parade

Photo: Roger Nadal

3. That's gotta hurt!

The final of a street entertainer's contest was held in Orchard Square, Sheffield during Euro 96. Gato Prato perform their daring act in front of the crowd

Photo: Mike Waistell

4. Flying the flag

Volunteers Simon Cookson (22) and Amanda Fryer (26) put up bunting in Tudor Square for the Sheffield Plays at Home festival during the Euros

Photo: Roger Nadal

