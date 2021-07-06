Pictures to take you back to when Euro 96 football championships came to Sheffield
Fans at an international football tournament enjoying a civilised pre-match drink and a sea of red and white at Hillsborough – hosting Denmark supporters in Sheffield for Euro 96 was full of pleasant surprises.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:55 pm
The Denmark fans charmed Sheffielders wherever they went 25 years ago this month and intrigued us with their strange fascination for the Orchard Square clock.
Portugal, Turkey and Croatia supporters also visited the city for their teams’ matches.
The city threw itself into the event, making the visitors feel welcome and hosting cultural events. It was one great party and the city seemed really empty when the visiting fans headed home again.
Here are just a few pictures of Sheffield’s Euro 96 experience. What do you remember? Tell us and share your pictures on our Facebook page, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.
