Gulliver’s Valley theme park near Sheffield launches special days aimed at preschoolers

The theme park recently opened, in July 2020, in Rotherham for children aged two to 13-years-old and offers onsite themed accommodation. The park has begun the first phase of a five-phase development plan spanning 12 years.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Our Springer Days are a great opportunity for parents and carers and their pre-schoolers to enjoy a fun and thrilling experience at Gulliver’s Valley.

Gulliver’s Valley theme park has launched their pre-schooler oriented Springer Days, to introduce children and toddlers to their theme park rides and attractions.

"From carousels and dodgems to ghostships and animal encounters, there is plenty for toddlers to enjoy a memorable day out.

“They are also great for other groups like school class trips who are looking for a value day out on a weekday.”

Gulliver’s Valley is home to over 30 rides and attractions including an Apache Falls ride, full-size diggers, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and a Lost Jurassic World area, with plans to cater for a wide range of events and activities.

The newest addition is the Gulliver’s Gears area which includes a new roller coaster – the Grand Prix Racer, dodgems, a new play area and an expanded farm, with more arrivals coming soon. Car enthusiast can also enjoy a special vintage car area with a range of classic cars on show.

Tickets cost from £12 per person and Springer Days are available on selected dates in June and July at the Rotherham theme park resort.

The dates include June 30, July 1, and July 6 – 22 excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Age-appropriate rides and attractions include the Tree Top Drop, Melody Mayhem and Ghostly Galleon, Gully Town Carousel, and Monster Mansion.