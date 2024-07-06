Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iconic local Great British Bake Off winnner, Rahul Mandal, has urged people in Sheffield to ‘raise some dough’ as the Weston Park Cancer Charity relaunches its tea party campaign.

Rahul won the GBBO in 2018 after wowing the judges with his cake making skills and becoming a fan favourite for his infectious and funny personality.

Now, the young baker is taking on an ambassador role for the Weston Park Cancer Charity’s (WPCC) returning ‘Time for Tea’ campaign, urging people to “bake some delicious cakes, have a cup of tea, and raise some dough!”.

Winner of the Great British Bake Off 2018, Rahul Mandal, and Weston Park Cancer Charity's Georgia Bransby sharing a cup of tea for the Time for Tea launch. | Weston Park Cancer Charity

Time for Tea encourages communities to gather for tea and treats to raise crucial funds for the one in two people affected by cancer in our region.

Sam Heritage, fundraising manager at WPCC, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be relaunching our Time for Tea campaign and I can’t wait to work with all our fantastic community fundraisers on their Time for Tea parties.

“I would encourage as many local community groups, workplaces and schools to get involved this September and help us be there, for the one in two affected by cancer in our region. The money you raise will help patients and their families to live with and beyond cancer.”

Weston Park Cancer Charity's volunteer drivers and Sally, a patient

The charity provides support services, advice, therapies, transport and more for people and families affected by cancer. Earlier this year, the free bus service, which provides transport for patients to and from the hospital, was given roaring praise by users as it hit three years in action.

Time for Tea fundraising will also support the vital research and clinical trials held at the Weston Park Cancer Hospital.

The charity are urging schools, nurseries, offices, universities and cake lovers across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire to host a Time for Tea event - which could be anything from a local tea party to a ‘Bake Off’ style competition.

Just £25 will fund a research nurse for an hour working on clincal trials, £50 would help keep the WPCC’s vital free transport system in operation and £100 can provide an emergency hardship grant for a cancer patient facing financial difficulty.

