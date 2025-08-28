Pam Irving, head of Manor Lodge School, with year five pupils on October 18, 1996placeholder image
Pam Irving, head of Manor Lodge School, with year five pupils on October 18, 1996

Sheffield retro: 16 photos capturing life in Sheffield's schools in 1996

By Jane Salt
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:20 BST
As schools across the region prepare to start a new term, here we take a look back at activities in city schools almost thirty years ago.

A search of our archives brings you a nostalgic look back at Sheffield’s primary and secondary school pupils in the year 1996.

Can you recognise anyone you know?

Newfield School pupils taking part in the production of Countess X for the Sheffield Children's Festival, on July 15, 1996

1. Countess X

Newfield School pupils taking part in the production of Countess X for the Sheffield Children's Festival, on July 15, 1996 Photo: PAUL CHAPPELLS

Photo Sales
Intake School won first prize in a competition about sunshine and the harm it can cause. Pictured are pupils receiving the prizes from Mary Stafford and Lesley Buckridge of Windsor Health Care on October 21, 1996

2. First prize

Intake School won first prize in a competition about sunshine and the harm it can cause. Pictured are pupils receiving the prizes from Mary Stafford and Lesley Buckridge of Windsor Health Care on October 21, 1996 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Pictured in the playground at Charnock Hall School are Emma Stevenson, Alex Packard, Leah Baddeley, Tanya Freeman and Faran Whewall, on December 18, 1996

3. Playground fun

Pictured in the playground at Charnock Hall School are Emma Stevenson, Alex Packard, Leah Baddeley, Tanya Freeman and Faran Whewall, on December 18, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Members of Abbeydale Grange Schools Football team are jumping for joy after being donated with the Blades kit from last season. It inspired them to a 7-1 walkover victory in their first match of the season on October 1, 1996. Left to right, Amiril Hog, Daniel Knights, Amy Ross, James House, Ruth Robertson and Abdi Hassan

4. Jumping for joy

Members of Abbeydale Grange Schools Football team are jumping for joy after being donated with the Blades kit from last season. It inspired them to a 7-1 walkover victory in their first match of the season on October 1, 1996. Left to right, Amiril Hog, Daniel Knights, Amy Ross, James House, Ruth Robertson and Abdi Hassan Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice