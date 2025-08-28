4 . Jumping for joy

Members of Abbeydale Grange Schools Football team are jumping for joy after being donated with the Blades kit from last season. It inspired them to a 7-1 walkover victory in their first match of the season on October 1, 1996. Left to right, Amiril Hog, Daniel Knights, Amy Ross, James House, Ruth Robertson and Abdi Hassan Photo: Paul Chappells