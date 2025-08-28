A search of our archives brings you a nostalgic look back at Sheffield’s primary and secondary school pupils in the year 1996.
Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Countess X
Newfield School pupils taking part in the production of Countess X for the Sheffield Children's Festival, on July 15, 1996 Photo: PAUL CHAPPELLS
2. First prize
Intake School won first prize in a competition about sunshine and the harm it can cause. Pictured are pupils receiving the prizes from Mary Stafford and Lesley Buckridge of Windsor Health Care on October 21, 1996 Photo: Waistell
3. Playground fun
Pictured in the playground at Charnock Hall School are Emma Stevenson, Alex Packard, Leah Baddeley, Tanya Freeman and Faran Whewall, on December 18, 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells
4. Jumping for joy
Members of Abbeydale Grange Schools Football team are jumping for joy after being donated with the Blades kit from last season. It inspired them to a 7-1 walkover victory in their first match of the season on October 1, 1996. Left to right, Amiril Hog, Daniel Knights, Amy Ross, James House, Ruth Robertson and Abdi Hassan Photo: Paul Chappells