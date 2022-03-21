The German Doner Kebab will open in Telegraph House on High Street.

This comes after the restaurant chain opened another place at Meadowhall in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new restaurant has opened today.

The company specialises in upmarket kebabs and has been winning rave reviews in new restaurants across the North.

It will create 40 new jobs and is part of the company’s plans to open 78 new restaurants in the UK during 2022.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to be opening another German Doner Kebab restaurant in Sheffield.

“Since we opened our first location in the city our kebabs have proven to be a massive hit with the people of Sheffield.

The interior.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing our fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

The venue will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and click and collect.

Restaurant bosses said the kebabs are made using “premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.”

The brand now has over 90 restaurants worldwide after opening the first venue in Berlin in 1989.