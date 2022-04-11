German Doner Kebab in Sheffield offering '£1 kebabs' this weekend

The gourmet kebab chain which recently opened its doors at Telegraph House on the High Street will be hosting a £1 kebab day for all customers on Saturday, April 16, from noon to 4pm.

Customers will be able to get their hands on GDK’s Original German Doner Kebab or Veggie Kebab for just a quid.

German Doner Kebab.

Daniel Bunce, GDK’s global chief operating officer, said: “We’re excited to announce GDK’s £1 kebab day is coming to Sheffield.

“Word has been spreading of GDK’s £1 kebab day throughout the UK and we are delighted to be bringing the event to Sheffield and celebrate our arrival in the area.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab across the country, offering great tasting food in a relaxed modern setting and we are looking forward to welcoming all our new customers to GDK Sheffield.”

The High Street eatery opened in March just a few months after another opened in Meadowhall.

The new restaurant has opened today.

One of the chicken kebabs.