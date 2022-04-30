George Ezra UK tour 2022: Tickets for Green Green Grass singer’s show at Sheffield's Utilita Arena still available

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter is set to play Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Sunday, October 2, 2022, as part of a nationwide tour.

Ezra announced his tour alongside the release of his newest single, Green Green Grass, which is available to listen to now on all the usual platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

George Ezra.

Ticketmaster is now showing that tickets are still on sale for the 13, 600 capacity arena.

As well as announcing his 2022 UK and Ireland tour and new single, Ezra tweeted a statement that said that he is aware that creating an album and going on tour has an ‘impact on the environment’ and would therefore be working with YouTube music to support an environmental cause.

Ezra tweeted: “I am also conscious that creating, touring and promoting a record has an impact on the environment, so I am delighted to announce that I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

“They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be The National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes.

“Together, we’ll directly use this money to plant 17,000 trees across the UK.”

Ezra will likely be taking the time on his upcoming tour to sing songs from his new album, Gold Rush Kid, two songs of which have been released - Anyone For You (Tiger Lily), which was released back in January, and the more recently released Green Green Grass.

While no news of a set list has been announced, the artist will also probably perform some of his most popular hits from his previous albums Wanted on Voyage and Staying at Tamara’s.