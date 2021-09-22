Paul Chowdhry

Following his global smash hit ‘Live Innit’, Star of Taskmaster and the first British-Asian stand-up to sell out London’s Wembley Arena is back and will be making a stop at Sheffield’s City Hall on November 25, 2021.

After barely surviving the pandemic, and with two years of pent up killer material, Paul tackles the UK’s handling of the pandemic, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.

Sheffield City Hall.

Tickets for the Sheffield City Hall show on Thursday, November 25, 2021, are on sale now from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

James Arthur

English singer and songwriter James Arthur will tour the UK in March 2022, with a show at Sheffield’s City Hall on Friday, March 25, 2022.

He will be performing songs from his upcoming new album ‘It’ll All Make Sense In The End’ alongside his classic hit singles and fan favourites.

James has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has released three hugely successful albums - 'James Arthur' (UK No.2), 'Back From The Edge' (UK No.1) and 'YOU' (UK No.2), alongside nine solo UK Top 40 singles.

Tickets for the Sheffield City Hall show on Friday, March 25, 2022, are on sale now from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

“The Lexicon of Love,” ABC

To celebrate 40 years since the release of their lauded and timeless debut album “The Lexicon of Love,” ABC has announced they will perform the iconic album in its entirety across ten dates in June 2022, including a pit stop back to where it all began.

Sheffield’s finest ABC will return to their hometown, the steel city, for a very special anniversary show, which will mark exactly 40 years to the day since the album was released on June 21, 1982.

ABC, fronted by Martin Fry were formed in Sheffield in the 1980s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post-punk vision. ABC’s debut album ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ went to number one and sold over a million records.

ABC will be joined by the Southbank Sinfonia and long time collaborator Anne Dudley who will conduct the evening.

Tickets are on sale now via sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/ABC-lexicon-of-love-21June2022

Don Mclean

Mr ‘American Pie’ Don Mclean has announced a UK Tour to celebrate 50 years of his huge hit single and remarkable, enduring music career and will be heading to Sheffield next year.

In 1971, Don McLean released American Pie as a double-A single, and it charted within a month. Interest from the media and public sent the single to #1 in the US and Don to international stardom.

The American Troubadour has had Top 20 singles worldwide and is an inductee of the Grammy Hall Of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and is a recipient of a BBC Lifetime achievement award.

His European tour, which rolls into the UK Sept 2022, will be stopping off at the Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, October 1, 2022.