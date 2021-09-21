Spooky event described as 'one of the best horror festivals in the world' coming to Sheffield

Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival has been delighting film fans since 2009, delivering shocks and scares with the very best in new and classic horror cinema from around the globe.

Recently voted one of the best horror festivals in the world by Dread Central, the thirteenth edition of Celluloid Screams returns to Showroom Cinema in Sheffield from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 24.

The festival will screen 17 feature films, each accompanied by a selection of short films to whet horror fans’ appetites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will open with Searchlight Pictures' Antlers from acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro.

Screening a week before its UK release, Antlers tells the story of a school teacher and her student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature.

Closing the festival this year will be Titane, screening just a few weeks after its UK premiere at the London Film Festival.

The festival's annual art exhibition also returns for 2021. Titled 13: UNMASKED, the exhibition pays tribute to the famous hockey mask from the Friday 13th series to celebrate Celluloid Screams' 13th edition.

13 local artists have been enlisted to redesign this classic horror icon in their own style, and the 13 reimagined masks will be displayed at the Showroom from Monday, October 4, until Halloween on Sunday, October 31.

The festival will close in style with a party in the Showroom Café bar on Sunday, October 24.

Festival founder and co-director Rob Nevitt said: "With a whole host of premieres and previews, plus a couple of classics thrown in for good measure, Celluloid Screams 2021 could be our best programme to date."