SALT will be taking over the premises that previously traded as Stew & Oyster and opens from Thursday, December 9.

The new venue will bring together a ‘Craft + Bao concept’, showcasing award-winning craft ales paired with delicious bao buns.

New bar.

The Sheffield venue has teamed up ‘Bao Mesters’, a new concept that is the brainchild of the culinary team behind the highly acclaimed ‘Edo Sushi’.

Founder Jamie Lawson said: “We want to continue extending the retail presence of SALT, through our branded taprooms.

"SALT Sheffield will be our fifth site following the brewery taproom in Saltaire, Craft + Cocktails in Leeds and the two Craft + Pizza sites in London.

“Our goal is to brew the best beer and serve it in the best environment, for us that’s beer perfection.”

Inside the new bar.

The move follows the company’s previous acquisition of a London-based brewery and two taprooms in the city.