Why Sheffield's Kelham Island has everything you need for the perfect day out

How do I get there?

It is just a short, 20 minute walk from the city centre, with the best route taking you from West Bar, along Corporation Street, Gibraltar Street, onto Cotton Mill Row and Alma Street and into Kelham Island. You can also take the following bus services from the city centre: 7; 8; 81; 82; 83; 83A; 86 and 95.

What is there to do?

Kelham Island Museum. Picture Scott Merrylees

There are plenty of attractions to keep you entertained, including the Kelham Island Museum, which follows the growth of the Steel City through the Victorian Era and two world wars, demonstrating how steelmaking forged both the Sheffield we know today and the rest of the world. Their interactive galleries tell the story from light trades and skilled workmanship to mass production and what it was like to live and work in Sheffield during the Industrial Revolution. Entry is now free, but you will need to pre-book, which you can do via their website at: http://www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum/plan-your-visit

Art lovers should visit the Kelham Island Arts Collective space at Gage Gallery, where the next scheduled exhibition is from Kieran Flynn and is due to run between August 13 and 22.

There is also plenty of amazing street art to take in, including the wall on Green Lane in little Kelham which has been created by five local artists and the beautifully painted exchange/utlity boxes which reflect the area’s industrial heritage.

Where is good to eat and drink?

Stock... Kelham Island Museum, Sheffield. 12th May 2021 Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Kelham Island is arguably one of the best places to go in the city for food and drink due to its wide ranging, and eclectic, selection of restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars. It is not possible to list all of the amazing places to try here, but here are just a few of the establishments that are worth your time.

For food: Food hall, Cutlery Works has a lot of choice; Pina; Joro; Stew & Oysters; V or V; The Catch

For drinks: Kelham Island Tavern; Fat Cat; Bar Kelham; Riverside Kelham; Old Workshop; Gardeners’ Rest; The Old Workshop.

The Fat Cat on Alma Street, Kelham Island.