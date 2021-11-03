Unfortunately one of the area’s largest Bonfire Night events, After Dark, has been cancelled for good, organisers announced last month.

The annual festival had been held for more than 20 years and had attracted up to 20,000 people, with huge artists like Girls Aloud having performed in previous years.

The event was cancelled in 2020 in light of the Covid pandemic, but organisers have taken the decision not to continue the festival going forwards due to ‘wetter autumns, rising costs and Covid uncertainty this year’.

Another popular Bonfire Night event at Manor Fields Park has also been cancelled this year, but is set to make a full return.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as there are still plenty of bonfire and fireworks events to enjoy in and around Sheffield this November.

Take a look through this list and see if there are any you like the look of - and if you know of any that aren’t included, email: [email protected] and let us know.

Illuminate the Gardens in Sheffield Botanical Gardens is one of the most popular Bonfire Night and fireworks events in Sheffield and is returning for 2021.

Illuminate the Gardens

When: Friday, November 5; Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7

Where: Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Gulliver's Valley Theme Park near Sheffield will be hosting a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, November 6.

What is it: Illuminate the Gardens is a fireworks and lighting extravaganza that takes place at Sheffield Botanical Gardens on Bonfire Night weekend.

There will be street food, a licensed bar and free activities for children, as well as a vintage fairground and fire performers.

Those with sensitive ears can enjoy a quieter, ‘low bangs’ fireworks display in the early evening, with the main display set to take place later on.

This year’s event is sponsored by My Festival Wedding, Wolfride Clothing and Blue Octopus design and print. The brewery bar sponsors are Bradfield Brewery returning for a fourth time and new this year are both Heist Brew-house and Loxley Brewery, all providing a range of drink choices for the bars on site.

Blend Kitchen is a sponsor of the Bear Pit installation this year too.

How to get tickets: Visit the Illuminate the Gardens website to buy tickets for this year’s event.

Yellow Arch Bonfire Party

When: Friday, November 5 from 6pm

Where: Yellow Arch Studios, 30-36 Burton Rd, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8BX

What is it: “The best bonfire party in Kelham”, according to Yellow Arch, with a bonfire, fireworks display, toffee apples, hot drinks and food by Favour of Flame.Under 18s will be permitted until 10pm and there will be live music from a number of performers, including a DJ.

How to get tickets: Early Bird Tickets are £5 and General Admission is £7. You can buy tickets for the event on the Yellow Arch website.

Penistone Bonfire & Fireworks Display

When: Saturday, November 6 from 6.30pm

Where: Penistone Show Ground, Sheffield, S36 6DW

What is it: The Round Table has organised its annual bonfire with an impressive fireworks display. This is a charity event and all proceeds will aid the local community. The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks will begin at 7.30pm.

How to get tickets: Tickets are available on the gate and cost £5. Find out more on the Wakefield Mumbler website.

Wales Parish Council Community Bonfire

When: Friday, November 5 from 6pm

Where: Wales Recreation Ground, 29 Norwood Cres, Kiveton Park, Sheffield, S26 5PL

What is it: A free community event with a bonfire and fireworks display. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks will begin at 6.30pm.

How to get tickets: There are no tickets for this event as it is free but you can find out more information on the Wales Parish Council Facebook page.

Gulliver’s Valley Fireworks Spectacular

When: Saturday, November 6 from 12pm to 8pm

Where: Gulliver’s Valley, Mansfield Rd, Sheffield, S26 5QW

What is it: Hours of theme park rides, attractions and entertainment, complete with a spectacular fireworks display in the evening. Fireworks will begin at approximately 7.30pm.

How to get tickets: Tickets are available from the Gulliver’s Valley website.

Bonfire Night Firework Display Stannington

When: Friday, November 5 from 5pm

Where: Rose and Crown, 15 Bankfield Ln, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6BR

What is it: Enjoy a BBQ from 5pm, with mulled wine, parkin, sweets and usual bar favourites. A fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm.

How to get tickets: The event does not require ticket access and is open to everybody. Find out more on the Rose and Crown Facebook page.

The Great Fire of Ringinglow

When: Friday, November 5, 6pm to 10pm

Where: The Norfolk Arms, 2 Ringinglow Rd, Sheffield S11 7TS

What is it: A large bonfire, and the pub’s huge marquee will be open, serving a hog roast, burgers, jacket potatoes, plus beers, wines, spirits and hot drinks.