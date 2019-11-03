Illuminate the Gardens event at Sheffield's Botanical Gardens in pictures
Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens were lit up in spectacular fashion as huge crowds enjoyed a fireworks extravaganza over the weekend.
Visitors witnessed the popular attraction as never before, with a light display drenching the grounds in kaleidoscopic colours before proceedings ended with a bang as the night sky exploded into life.
The return of Illuminate the Gardens, which took place over three nights, ending on Sunday evening, once again attracted revellers in their droves.
Fun seekers were treated to mesmerising fire performances, enjoyed vintage fairground rides and sampled the wide range of food and drink on offer.
Highlights this year included a giant walk-in mirrored infinity cube and a tulip garden with larger-than-life illuminated blooms, among the many sculptures dotted around the venue.
But the main attraction was the fireworks displays, with a quieter show for little ones in the early evening before a full-volume show set to music bringing the event to a captivating close each night.