Exciting food and drink festivals coming to South Yorkshire this spring and summer

There has been a lack of large summer events for the past two years due to Covid-19 but this year they’re back with a bang.

We have found eight great food and drink festivals happening in South Yorkshire – there is a wide variety of events which feature street foods, local delicacies and even a few booze based treats.

Sheffield

Sheffield Food Festival

The annual festival is free to attend and this year will take place on the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend.

A variety of food will be on offer at the market style event which takes place across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Pinstone Street.

90 per cent of the traders are from Sheffield and there is a huge emphasis on supporting local businesses.

Date: June 2 to 5, 2022.

Opening times: 10am to 6pm.

Sheffield Wine Festival

Vino lovers can enjoy an in depth look into the world of wine this April.

The Wine College is hosting the event where attendees can experience many different varieties and learn about its fascinating history.

Date: April 23, 2022.

Opening times: 10am to 8pm.

Address: Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield, Victoria Station Road, Sheffield, s4 7YE

Fox Valley Food Festival

There will be over 50 market stalls at the food festival this June.

It is free to attend and there will be a live cooking demonstration as well as live music.

There is a bar as well as fairground rides and free face painting.

Date: June 18 and 19, 2022.

Opening hours: 11am to 6pm.

Address: Fox Valley Way, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 2AB.

The Gin and Rum Festival

There will be over 120 rums and gins on offer at the festival - made all over the UK.

The festival will have a tequila bar, liquor experts and alcohol tasting sessions.

Date: November 19 2022

Address: Trafalgar Street, Sheffield, S1 4JT

Rotherham

Great British Food Festival

This is the first time the GBFF will be hosted at Wentworth Woodhouse.

There will be chef demo’s, competitions, cookery workshops and many food stalls to enjoy.

Chefs attending the event include Ashley McCarthy, Darren Rogan and Mark Lloyd.

Date: August 20 and 21.

Address: Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham, S62 7TQ

Doncaster

Delicious Doncaster

This free festival includes celebrity chef Ainsley Harriot who will be cooking one of his signature dishes in the venue's theatre kitchen.

There will be many stalls offering street food combined with Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Rustie Lee and Johnny Marsh will also be cooking at the festival.

Date: June 2 to 5, 2022.

Address: Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster, DN1 1NG

Beer and Gin Festival

There will be three live music acts at the festival throughout the course of the day.

A selection of beer, lager and gin will be on offer for guests to sample.

Date: June 18, 2022.

Address: Barnsley Road, Scawsby, DN5 8RN.

Barnsley

Flavours Food Festival

The four day festival celebrates local food and drink annually in Barnsley.

This year it is being hosted at the new 200 million pound retail park The Glass Works.

There will be food stalls, cooking demonstrations and live music.

Date: May 19 to 22, 2022