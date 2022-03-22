Festival of food, drink and live music to be held in beautiful Sheffield valley

The annual Food and Drink Festival will once again be held at the Fox Valley shopping centre, set within stunning greenery, to mark the sixth birthday since the retail complex opened.

On June 18 and 19, visitors can enjoy a number of live music acts inside a tipi, more than 50 food and drink traders, live cookery and product demonstrations, a bar area and children's rides and fun activities.

A jam-packed festival of food, drink and live music is coming to a scenic valley in Sheffield.

There will also be special offers and competitions at stores across the full Fox Valley site.

Following a two year break due to the pandemic, organisers are promising the free to attend festival will be bigger than ever.

Claire Reynolds, centre manager at Fox Valley, said: “After a long two years, the food festival is back and is set to be busier than ever! We already have so many amazing food and drink traders, musicians, entertainers and live cookery demos lined up for visitors across the weekend and we’re adding to that list every day!

“If any traders would like to sign up, or learn more about getting involved, they should contact us on email or through Facebook.”

The centre’s last Food and Drink Festival was held in 2019 and attracted more than 25,000 visitors across the two day event.

Claire added: “This really is one of our flagship events and it’s going to be a double celebration due to our site’s sixth birthday too. Whether you’re young or old, a foodie or a music-fan, there’s something on offer for everyone across the weekend.

“It’s excellent to be able to safely return to our full calendar of events and in addition to the Food and Drink Festival, our Christmas Light Switch on will also be returning on November 18 2022, complete with its own festive Christmas market.”