Everything you need to know about Everybody's Talking About Jamie as the film premieres in Sheffield this week

The Amazon Prime Video premiere of the new Everybody’s Talking About Jamie film is being held at the Crucible on Friday, September 17, with a red carpet arrival at Tudor Square.

The film was produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films and has been bought by streaming platform Amazon Prime.

Who stars in the film?

Everybody's talking about Jamie - Max Harwood as Jamie. Picture: 20th Century Studios

The cast list features stars including Max Harwood, well-known actor and dancer Layton Williams, former Coronation Street actress Sarah Lancashire, film star Richard E. Grant, American drag queen Bianca Del Rio and many others.

Which stars are due to attend the premiere in Sheffield?

Big names at the Crucible premiere are expected to include the former Coronation Street actress Sarah Lancashire and the film actor Richard E. Grant as well as Max Harwood, who plays the lead as Jamie New.

Where was it filmed in Sheffield?

The film was shot in Sheffield, with locations such as The Moor, the Parson Cross estate, Endcliffe Park, Crookes, and Attercliffe used for different scenes.

What is it about?

Inspired by the true story of Jamie and Margaret Campbell, New Regency’s and Film4’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit West-End musical about Jamie New, a teenager in Sheffield who dreams of a life on stage.

While his classmates plan their careers after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen.

Jamie finds unwavering love and support from his loving mum Margaret (Sarah Lancashire) and his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) whilst local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

But it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), and some ignorant attitudes attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations.

In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to create a safe and joyful space, to step out of the darkness and into the spotlight.

Who features on the soundtrack?

The soundtrack written by Gillespie Sells features stand out songs from the stage show including, ‘And You Don’t Even Know It’, ‘The Wall In My Head’ and ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ as well as an exclusive new song ‘This Was Me’, performed by Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

It also boasts tracks from Chaka Khan, Richard E. Grant, The Feeling, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Becky Hill and many more.

Other details: is Everybody's Talking About Jamie suitable for kids?

The film, which releases on September 17, is 1 hour and 55 minutes long and is rated Rated 12A.

On Friday, the Winter Gardens will be hosting a special display of items from Jamie’s world featuring four outfits worn by Max Harwood, who plays Jamie in the film, as well as a dress and wig worn by Hugo’s iconic drag persona Miss Loco Chanelle, played on screen by Richard E.Grant.

Also included will be the black dress Jamie Campbell actually wore when attending his high school prom.