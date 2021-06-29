Entire weekend of markets and entertainment lined up at Sheffield's Fox Valley

The weekly Friday Market will return as usual from 10 am until 4 pm, followed by a packed lineup for the Saturday Farmers’ Market and the monthly Craft Market the following day.

Fox Valley’s Saturday traders will include The Great British Fudge Company, Baked With Love and The Cheese Shop, as well as delicious food-to-go options from Main Street Greek Food, Wentworth Woodfired Pizza and Hepys Hog Roast.

There will also be a range of gift stalls with more than 15 traders taking part in the monthly Farmers’ Market, which runs from 9 am until 3 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit the range of stalls selling quality local produce.

Sunday’s Craft Market will see the food to go traders return for a second day alongside a fantastic lineup of crafts and gifts.

Traders will include Foxy Crafts, Missy Makes Jewellery, Horseshoe Crafts and Barnsley Botanicals with a great range of natural lip, hand and beard balm.

The Sunday market will run from 10 am until 3 pm, and popular local folk group Morfitt will be entertaining shoppers from noon.

Jessica Horton from the Fox Valley Markets team said: “We know how much our shoppers enjoy the markets here at Fox Market, and we’re really looking forward to a great lineup of traders from Friday through to Sunday.

“We’re also delighted to be able to have some entertainment for our shoppers on Sunday afternoon with the ever-popular Morfitt.”