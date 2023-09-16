The summer days may be drifting away, but we can relive one last summer night.

As the summer of 2023 comes to an end, an exciting Sunday night open air event is taking place at Dyson Place, on Sunday, September 24 at 7.30pm.

As dusk falls, tucked away in the heart of Sharrow Vale, there will be an outdoor cinema screening of Grease – a film we all know and love, and can sing along to.

Grease follows a high school romance between Danny (John Travolta) and Sandy (Olivia Newton-John). One summer, Danny and Sandy fell in love after meeting while on holiday, but had to say their goodbyes as they returned to their homes. But later that summer, Australian transfer student Sandy moves to a new area, and enrols at Rydell High for her senior year, where she realises Danny studies.

Dyson Place on Sharrow Vale is hosting its first open air cinema event on Sunday September 24. Picture Scott Merrylees

Hits from the movie musical include Greased Lightnin’, We Go Together, You’re the One That I Want, and Summer Nights.

To join the event, you will need to reserve a table at one of the three al-fresco restaurants open specially for the Sunday evening screening in Dyson Place - all offering dinner from around 6pm, with drinks and open air seating with a great view of the screen.