The 31-mile Steel Valley Ride through the Dark Peak is organised by the Steel Valley Project and will take place on Sunday, July 23, starting and finishing at the Trek cycling shop in the Fox Valley shopping centre, Stocksbridge.

The event organiser Tom Newman said: “We are really excited to be running the event again after a two-year break. It’s a fantastic route that has something to offer for anyone with a mountain bike and a sense of adventure!”

The Cut Gate path, a bridleway which is part of the route (photo by The Steel Valley Project)

The ride will raise funds for the Steel Valley Project, which is a countryside management charity in Stocksbridge working to improve the environment for people and wildlife in the Upper Don area.

On the day of the event, participants will be able to enter a raffle for a Trek Marlin MTB. Money raised will be donated to the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team.

The event sold out in 2019 and this year 150 tickets were made available with the first 50 entries taking part in a prize raffle for a £150 in store voucher funded by the Trek Fox Valley, the event partner. Additionally, a runner-up will get a bottle of wine funded by Enzygo.

Places are quickly filling up with about 30 entries so far. Organisers recommend that anyone wishing to take part enters soon to avoid disappointment.