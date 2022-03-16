Leader of Rotherham Council, councillor Chris Read, and active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire, Dame Sarah Storey, today tried out the new cycling route on Sheffield Road.

The cycling route is part of wider plans to improve Rotherham’s 90 miles of cycle infrastructure.

It is hoped that the route will make walking and cycling between Tinsley and the town centre easier and more pleasant.

The new plans aim to improve provision so that everyone, of all abilities, can enjoy the benefits of cycling and walking.

Coun Read, who is also chair of the transport and environment board for South Yorkshire, said:“The new cycle links between Rotherham and Tinsley offer residents to travel more actively and safely, whether they are new to cycling or are pros.

“It marks one part of a route that in time will stretch from Nether Edge, through Sheffield City Centre, out to Meadowhall, into the centre of Rotherham, and then onwards towards Broom.

“Dame Sarah has played a key role in encouraging councils to do better at providing safe cycling infrastructure that helps people to travel in a healthy and environmentally friendly way, and that work will go on well into the future.”

Dame Sarah Storey, South Yorkshire’s active travel commissioner, said: “Linking the major towns and urban centres in South Yorkshire was one of my priorities when I arrived in this role three years ago, so I am delighted to see this first link opened to connect Rotherham and Sheffield.

“Including access to Meadowhall this route increases the options for those who work and shop there, but ultimately it creates the first complete route from Rotherham Town Centre to Sheffield City Centre.

“This route is also the first in Rotherham to be built to new standards, giving more space to those on cycles.