Classic Ibiza returns to Chatsworth House this summer, promising an ‘extra-special concert’ to mark the show’s 10th year.

The annual party at the Peak District estate is a rave with a difference, featuring club classics arranged by Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra.

Known for collaborating with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, they’ll be joined by DJ Goldierocks and special guests, reimagining house music’s most legendary anthems. Former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis, will also be there, with the second half of the show once again being accompanied by a laser and light show.

Classic Ibiza’s organiser Lisa Ward said: “I genuinely can’t wait for next summer’s show at Chatsworth House. We’ll be majoring on those ‘hands in the air’ moments from our 10 year history, with USO’s performance being more like a DJ set, packing in even more anthemic tracks than ever before.

“They’ll also be joined on stage by some very special guests, bringing a whole new dynamic to what will be a night to remember. Watch this space for details.”

Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing more tracks than ever before, in a “best-of” set crammed full of firm Classic Ibiza favourites. | Classic Ibiza

As part of the show’s 10th year celebrations, Classic Ibiza has also confirmed Adnams brewery’s Ghost Ship as its new headline sponsor.

Jenny Hanlon, CEO of Adnams, comments: “We’re excited to bring something new to Classic Ibiza, and simply can’t wait for the summer and the opportunity to add our own unique touch to these well-loved events. At Adnams, we’re all about making great memories and Classic Ibiza does that so well, mixing nostalgic, soul-stirring anthems with spirit-raising experiences. When combined with our best-selling beers, Ghost Ship 4.5% and Ghost Ship 0.5% Pale Ale at some of the country’s most inspiring locations, we’re all set to give music fans goosebumps.”

To help concertgoers budget more effectively, the show’s organisers have also introduced a new staggered payment system, providing the option to pay for tickets in three separate instalments.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “Classic Ibiza has always been an experience best enjoyed with your family and friends. This creates a truly magical atmosphere and is what makes our show so unique. It’s therefore down to us to make it as affordable as possible for everyone to attend. Whether it’s our new staggered payment system, free parking or allowing people to bring their own picnics – it’s all part of the mix.”

For further information, visit: classicibiza.co.uk